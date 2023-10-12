Edward College Students Protest Against Fellow Student's Daylight Killing

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Asadullah

Students from Peshawar's Edward College gathered to protest against the shocking daylight murder of one of their own. The student, Hasan Tariq, fell victim to criminals at the“Suri Pul” (bridge) in Peshawar, yesterday.

Today, Edward College students organized a demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club, expressing their deep concern over the loss of a fellow student. During this protest, the students temporarily closed Saddar Road to all traffic, causing minor inconveniences to commuters. In addition, some students staged another protest in front of the provincial assembly.

Holding banners emblazoned with slogans condemning the police administration, the demonstrators demanded swift action to bring the perpetrators responsible for Hasan Tariq's tragic death to justice.

The protestors raised concerns about the rising incidents of crime in Peshawar, likening the city's situation to that of Karachi. They emphasized the urgent need to address the alarming prevalence of mobile phone-related robberies, advocating for the arrest and fair treatment of those responsible for Hasan Tariq's murder.

Concurrently, a case has been filed in connection with the student's murder, which occurred due to an attack by unknown assailants. The Sharqi Police Station registered the case following a complaint from Hasan Tariq's uncle.

The FIR reported that the student was returning home in a rickshaw after finishing college for the day when unidentified motorcyclists forced the rickshaw to stop at gunpoint, attempting to steal a mobile phone. When Hasan Tariq resisted, the attackers shot him. Tragically, the student succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital.

