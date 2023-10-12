Heat Tolerable Over Weekend -- Meteorology

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Weather in Kuwait will be tolerably hot over the weekend amid relative humidity prevailing across coastal regions, with moderate temperature at night, the meteorology department reported on Thursday.

The department director, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, said in a statement that the low depression would continue to taper off, coupled with hot air blows, along with unsteady southeasterly winds.

The heat today will hit the 41 degrees level and tomorrow will peak to 39-42 degrees, as well as on Saturday, but at nighttime it will drop to the 28-22 degrees range. (end)

