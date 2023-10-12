Lavrov Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Palestinian-Israeli Conflict Zone

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called again on Thursday for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and to begin implementing UN Security Council resolutions regarding the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The Russian TASS news agency quoted Lavrov as saying during his participation in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), currently held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan's capital in Central Asia, that he hopes everyone will commit to implementing the international resolutions related to the establishment of a Palestinian state as soon as a cessation of military confrontation is reached.

Lavrov accused the US of obstructing the implementation of UN resolutions regarding a Palestinian state for decades, noting that Washington had aborted the efforts that the Quartet was making to settle the conflict in the Middle East.

In the same regard, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a press statement that the foreign ministers of CIS will discuss international and regional issues during their meeting in Bishkek, especially the aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

TASS also reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Bishkek on a two-day visit during which he will hold discussions with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, and participate in the CIS summit.

Putin is also scheduled to hold discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, to delve into developments in the situation of South Caucasus after Azerbaijani forces fully extended their control over the Nagorno-Karabakh region last month, as well as issues connected to Russian peacekeeping forces in the region.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that he would not participate in the Bishkek summit, which includes the presidents of Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. (end)

as









MENAFN12102023000071011013ID1107230851