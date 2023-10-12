Kuwait Expresses Deep Concern Over Dangerous Escalation In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait expressed its deep concern over the dangerous developments and continuous violations by Israeli occupation against Palestine, reasserting its firm stance by Palestinian people and their right to an independent sovereign state.

Kuwait's Minister Plenipotentiary, and deputy permanent representative to United Nations, Faisal Al-Enezi, made these remarks on Wednesday to fourth UN General Assembly committee.

Al-Enezi called on international community, namely the Security Council, to put an end to this cycle of aggression, and to provide Palestinian people with ample protection.

He also urged them to take action against Israeli occupation provocative practices especially in relation to continuous infringements upon sanctity of Al-Aqsa compound, and occupation's heinous expansion policies.

On the Moroccan initiative regarding autonomic rule in the Sahara, Al-Enezi renewed Kuwait's support to this solution, widely recognized as the route to lasting political solution, and reaffirmed Kuwait's respect to Morocco's territorial unity.

Al-Enezi also underlined significance of the resumption of the UN-led roundtable discussions on the matter, calling it a viable solution to territorial dispute.

The Kuwaiti official took the opportunity to take note of the Iranian occupation of UAE islands despite that fact that it was not slate on the agenda, affirming UAE's sovereignty over the three islands, and its regional waters.

Al-Enezi called on Iran to respond to Emirati efforts to resolve the issue through direct negotiations or taking matters up to the International Court of Justice. (end)

