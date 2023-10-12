(MENAFN- Baystreet) QT Era Begins: You Have Been Warned

The market is not recognizing the quantitative tightening era. Last year, the Federal Reserve said it would raise interest rates and unwind the purchase of debt securities and mortgage-backed securities.

When Silicon Valley Bank failed in March 2023, the Fed reversed QT. It re-started QE under a different name. Now that banks are stable again, QT resumed.

Billionaire fund manager David Tepper said on CNBC that the market is in a higher rate environment. The investor bought a certificate of deposit (“CD”), or GIC in Canada, for a solid 6.0% interest rate return. Oddly enough, his Appaloosa Management hedge fund holds Nvidia (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Tepper is not concerned about stocks that have a high price-to-earnings ratio. Still, investors may consider holding an underweight. The tight credit conditions take time to work through the economy. Higher mortgage rates hurt housing demand. Renewals will increase costs for consumers. They will in turn cut spending.

Food stocks like Mondelez (MDLZ), Pepsi (PEP), and Coke (KO) are sharply lower. Airline stocks erased their gains, as did cruise ship stocks. Markets anticipate consumers will buy less junk food and cut back on travel.

Be wary of a recession ahead. This will hurt stock markets the most.