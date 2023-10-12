IMF revises its global inflation forecast for 6.9 in 2023, 5.8 in 2024

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its global inflation forecasts, anticipating a 6.9 percent inflation rate for this year and 5.8 percent for 2024. This represents a slight increase of 0.1 percent and a more significant uptick of 0.6 percent compared to the IMF's projections from three months ago.



Conversely, global inflation is expected to exhibit a gradual decline from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 6.9 percent in the current year.



In its most recent World Economic Outlook (WEO), the IMF maintained its 2023 global real GDP growth forecast at 3.0 percent but reduced the projection for 2024 by 0.1 percent, now standing at 2.9 percent, in contrast to the forecast made in July.



The fund wrote in its memo that "the global economy is limping along, not sprinting," citing a slower-than-expected recovery from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the conflict in Ukraine.



Regarding the most recent intensification of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the top economist at the IMF, stated that the organization was "monitoring the situation closely" and that it is "too early" to determine how it will affect the world economy.

MENAFN12102023000045015839ID1107230847