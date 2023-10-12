Yellen says US is keeping option open to impose fresh sanctions on Iran

(MENAFN) During a statement made on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized that the United States is keeping the option open to impose fresh sanctions on Iran in the event that credible evidence surfaces linking the country to the unprecedented attack on Israel carried out by Hamas militants.



Notably, the Biden administration had previously authorized the release of approximately USD6 billion in revenue generated from Iranian oil sales. This move was part of a prisoner exchange between Washington and Tehran that occurred in September. Nevertheless, this decision has faced significant criticism from Republican lawmakers, particularly in light of the recent escalation of violence in the Middle East. These lawmakers have urged the White House to reconsider its stance and potentially re-freeze the released funds.



Yellen delivered these remarks while participating in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, which were held in Marrakesh, Morocco. She pointed out that the aforementioned USD6 billion has not been spent, and there remains the possibility of re-imposing freezing measures on these funds.



"These are funds that are sitting in Qatar that were made available purely for humanitarian purposes, the funds have not been touched," she informed journalists. "I wouldn’t take anything off the table in terms of future possible actions, but I certainly don’t want to get ahead of where we are on that."

