Fintech Surge To Unleash Financial Innovation

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Global gathering to capitalise on Dubai's pioneering status as a leading fintech hub

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Fintech Surge 2023, the most sought after gathering for the global fintech industry, will take place on 15-18 October at the iconic Dubai Harbour. Co-located with Expand North Star and the hub for global fintech stakeholders, the event will host more than 100 exhibitors from over 25 countries, providing a platform to scale up the deeply interconnected fintech ecosystem.

Having witnessed unprecedented transformation in recent years, the global fintech market is expected to grow to $949 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.2% between 2022 and 2030[1] . Driven by emerging digital technologies, changing consumer behaviours, lower regulations for financial services provided by non-banks and increased investments, start-ups are now challenging traditional banks and fintech innovation is accelerating at pace.

In the UAE, home to 24% of all MENA's fintechs, the market is fast becoming the ultimate ground for visionaries. The launch of a 100.7 million USD venture capital finance fund by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, is fuelling start-ups on their global expansion, and the Emirate's leading regulatory framework continues to evolve to match the industry's evolution. Fintech Surge 2023 – a GITEX Global production – will capitalise on the region's pioneering status and infuse the spirit of Silicon Valley into the bourgeoning Middle East.

Trixe LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Dubai World Trade Centre, comments:“Fintech Surge is the epicentre of technological revolution. Gathering some of the industry's brightest and most inventive minds, it is where multifaceted discussions evolve into actionable insights that investors and entrepreneurs can effectively leverage. It's the destination that ignites strategic cross-border partnerships that will transform the fintech industry, and where we move beyond mere catchphrases and turn AI and big data into tangible actions.”

Fintech Surge will offer two conference tracks where more than 80 global leaders will discuss the trends propelling the sector. Having witnessed a seismic shift, the fintech industry now faces multiple challenges including security breaches, compliance with varying global government regulations, user retention, lack of mobile and tech expertise, among others. The Digital Banking and Finance Summit will address these head on, providing insights on how fintechs across the globe can capitalise on the market growth and forge a prosperous future.

Prominent speakers from leading organisations, including Swift, Klarna, Mastercard, Morgan Stanley, World Economic Forum, Standard Chartered Nexus and IFC (World Bank), will share their unmatched wisdom to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape. The agenda will cover global strategy and governance, digital trends influencing the future of retail, embedded finance and capitalising on global and regional investment funds, among other essential topics.

Fintech Surge also serves as a dynamic launch pad for global start-ups. As limited access to funding and digital financial literacy remain significant challenges for SMEs, the brand new SME Elevate programme will offer strategic guidance, investment insights, partnership opportunities, and advice to navigate these. Leaders from around the world will discuss trailblazing innovations driving SMEs, highlight fintech's transformative potential for small business financing and uncover how to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape and more.

Nosaibah Alrajhi, Founder and CEO at Forus Invest, comments:“Improving SMEs access to finance and providing innovative solutions to navigate the complexities of the financial world is critical, and we are committed to revolutionising the way individuals and businesses manage their finances. Fintech Surge presents an excellent platform for us to engage with the sharpest minds in the industry and showcase how we are empowering SMEs and connecting investors, through easier access to business finance solutions and investments.”

As the industry-defining platform for financial innovations and with more than 1,000 investors expected to attend, Fintech Surge remains a leading platform for the global fintech ecosystem. For the 2023 edition, sponsors include industry-leading organisations Mastercard, Emirates NBD, Geidea Technology LLC, FINTX and Forus Invest, among others. Register interest at

About Fintech Surge

Fintech Surge is the most sought after gathering for the global fintech industry. Capitalising on Dubai's pioneering status as a leading location for fintechs, it is the foremost platform where international finance and technology players meet to create limitless opportunities.

More than 1,000 investors and 100 exhibitors from more than 25 countries will gather to chart the way forward and inspire industry-wide transformation.

Taking place in October 2023, the second edition of Fintech Surge will take place alongside GITEX Global, uniting the global community at a new venue, the iconic Dubai Harbour. It is co-located with Fintech Surge, North Star and Marketing Mania.

For media enquiries please contact:

Claudia Dalton

Account director

Four Agency Worldwide

cy

+971 58 850 5420

[1] Grand View Research: Fintech as a service market report