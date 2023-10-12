Fed Reserve officials adopt more cautious stance in September policy meeting

(MENAFN) Federal Reserve officials adopted a more cautious stance in their September policy meeting, reflecting the growing uncertainty in the economic landscape. The minutes from the meeting, held on September 19–20, revealed a division among policymakers regarding the necessity of further interest rate hikes within the year. While many officials anticipated another rate increase, they also expressed awareness of the potential negative consequences of raising rates to a level that could lead to higher unemployment and even trigger a recession.



"A majority of participants judged that one more increase in the target federal funds rate at a future meeting would likely be appropriate, while some judged it likely that no further increases would be warranted," the conference minutes stated



The meetings made it clear that every member of the Federal Open Market Committee unanimously agreed on the need for cautious deliberation in future rate decisions. They emphasized that these decisions would be contingent on upcoming economic data releases.

