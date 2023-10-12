Economy continues to deal with high price pressures in September

(MENAFN) An eagerly anticipated inflation report scheduled for Thursday is likely to reveal that the economy continued to grapple with persistently high price pressures in September.



Economists anticipate that the consumer price index, which tracks various goods such as gasoline, healthcare, groceries, and rent, will indicate a 3.6 percent monthly price increase in September. This figure falls just slightly below the 3.7 percent rise observed in the previous month.



When considering a month-to-month basis, the expected inflation is a 0.3 percent increase. This represents approximately half of the August increase, primarily due to a less sharp surge in gasoline prices.



"Inflation has come off of full boil, but it is still too hot to handle," as stated by Mark Hamrick, high-ranking financial forecaster at Bankrate. "For consumers trying to manage their personal finances amid inflation, the situation with prices is a bit like battling illness. Being past the worst of it isn’t the same as feeling better or robust."



Additional sections of the report are projected to indicate a gradual easing of inflation, which is concerning for the Federal Reserve. Core prices, excluding the more volatile components like food and energy, are expected to increase by 0.3 percent monthly, amounting to a 4.1 percent annual increase. This suggests that the fundamental price pressures within the economy continue to be significant. It's important to note that the Federal Reserve's target inflation rate stands at 2 percent.

