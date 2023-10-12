Global Data Center Construction Projects Overview 2023: Stages, Key Countries And Players Analytics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Construction Projects Overview and Analytics by Stages, Key Countries and Players, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of data center construction projects globally,

The report tracked a global pipeline of large-scale data center projects with a total value of US$300.3 billion. The pipeline of projects includes all those with a value above US$25 million, and at any stage from pre-planning through to execution. The pipeline of projects is evenly balanced, with 53% in the pre-execution and execution stages, and 47% in the early stages of pre-planning and planning.

Scope

The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners

Reasons to Buy



Gain insight into the development of the Power Generation construction sector

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:



Global Overview

Global - Industrial Construction Projects

Global - Top 20 Industrial Construction Projects

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

South Asia

North-East Asia Australasia

For more information about this report visit

Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.





Tags Data Center Construction Data Centers