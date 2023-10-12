US debt increases by over USD500B

(MENAFN) In just 20 days, the US national debt increased by over USD500 billion, reaching a total of USD33.5 trillion, as reported by the Treasury Department last week.



On September 18, the Treasury disclosed that the government had borrowed this money to cover its operational expenses, and the debt had stood at USD33.04 trillion. It took the government three months to raise the debt from USD32 trillion to its current level.



The legally established debt ceiling of USD31.4 trillion was breached in January 2023. To put this in perspective, the entire US economy's output was only USD25.46 trillion, meaning that the economy would need to grow by 33.5 percent to cover the national debt.



In response to this situation, the White House has been urging Congress to raise the debt limit. On June 3, President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan debt bill that allowed for the limit to be extended until January 2025, thereby preventing a potentially catastrophic economic default.

