United States still deals with influence of pandemic

(MENAFN) A professor suggests that the United States is still grappling with the repercussions of the pandemic. The culture surrounding tipping has transformed in the wake of the pandemic, leaving many consumers perplexed about encountering tip prompts regardless of their food or beverage purchases.



This phenomenon is referred to as "tip creep," and it's causing what is termed "tip fatigue" among people. The professor, who specializes in business, attributes this shift to both the pandemic and the ongoing issue of inflation.



"I feel a little guilted into having to give it," says St. Louis native Mike Goldberg, "now I’m the kind of person, I give it every time."



Goldberg has observed the frequent appearance of tip prompts, irrespective of where he makes food purchases. However, not everyone experiences a sense of guilt when they choose not to leave a tip.



"No I don’t," as stated by Mark Mclain, "especially pre-pandemic in spots where I wouldn’t be tipping, I have no problem not tipping, especially now."



According to a business owner in Charlotte, tipping has become more prevalent during the pandemic, and it now plays a significant role in covering his operational expenses.

