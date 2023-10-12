Elevating Growth: Global Drone Robots Market On The Rise In The Digital Age

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drone Robots Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The drone robots market is forecasted to grow by USD 8781.47 million during 2022-2027, with an expected acceleration at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.59% during the forecast period.

In the ever-evolving digital landscape, the Drone Robots Market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing array of applications, advancements in sensor technology, and the emergence of cost-effective drones. The market segment, buoyed by its expanding presence in delivery applications, holds immense future potential.

Drone robots find diverse applications across various sectors, including geological prospecting, agriculture, and aerial entertainment, enriching the market's landscape. The geographic footprint spans North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. This report sheds light on crucial market trends and drivers, reinforced by comprehensive vendor analysis of leading contributors to the drone robots market. The growing deployment of drone robots in the oil and gas industry, coupled with a surge in investments and agreements, reinforces the prominent role of drone robots in modern enterprises.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Key drivers include the increasing applications of drone robots, advancements in sensors, the emergence of cost-effective drones, and the rising adoption of delivery drone robots.

Type: Commercial, Consumer

Application: Aerial entertainment, Geological prospecting, Agricultural field, Others Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America

This study identifies new developments and innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the drone robots market in the coming years. Additionally, the growing use of drone robots in the oil and gas industry and the increasing number of investments and agreements are expected to generate significant demand in the market.

Key Market Players:



Aarav Unmanned Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Aerosight Technologies

Airpix

BRINC

Cleo Robotics Inc.

Dhaksha Unmanned Systems

ideaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Multiplex Drone Pvt Ltd

OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd.

Parallel Flight Technologies

Parrot Drones SAS

Prime UAV

Skyfront

Skylark Drone

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Thanos Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

vectorbirds airborne systems GmbH and Co. KG

Vision Aerial Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

Wingcopter GmbH AutelPilot

