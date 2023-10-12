Russian Energy official says electricity expenses in Russia ten times less than UK

(MENAFN) According to a prominent banker, Anatoly Popov, who spoke at the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow, electricity expenses for Russian consumers are nearly one-tenth of what they are in the UK, and approximately one-fourth of the costs in the EU, encompassing both households and businesses.



Popov serves as the deputy chairman of the board for Sber, Russia's largest financial institution.



“Electricity is cheap in Russia. If you take the price in Russia and the price that British industries pay, I do not know if there is any industry left with such prices, but the price is almost ten times lower in Russia than in the UK. In the EU, the prices for industrial consumers are four times higher per kilowatt/hour, and for households also 4-4.5 times higher,” Popov declared.



As per information from the British government website, the average unit price of electricity for households in the UK over the past year stood at £0.34 (equivalent to USD0.41) per kWh. In contrast, Russian consumers, on average, pay just USD 0.04 per kWh for electricity.

