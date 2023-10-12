FBS Awarded For Best Islamic Forex Account

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAGOS, NIGERIA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FBS , a leading global broker, received the Best Islamic Forex Account award from the Forex Expo Dubai. Excellence in this nomination recognizes FBS's commitment to improving people's access to financial markets and inclusion in trading."The number of users who use Islamic trading conditions has more than tripled since the beginning of 2023. Thus, FBS is especially honored to receive the Best Islamic Forex Account award. It is a testament to our success in delivering tailored trading tools that cater to the needs of traders of different backgrounds. Offering swap-free, FBS contributes to the growing demand for faith-compliant forex trading options," said Ala Mohammed, Manager of Partnership in Arabic Region, FBS.FBS's 'Islamic Trading' or 'Swap-Free' empowers Muslim traders, enabling them to participate in forex and CFD-trading without incurring overnight swap fees under the principles of Islamic finance. What sets FBS apart is the accessibility of this feature – swap-free is available across all FBS account types, including Standard, Cent, and Pro.Traders based in countries where Islam is the predominant religion can seamlessly activate the swap-free feature directly from their FBS account, ensuring they can engage in forex trading without compromising their beliefs. Additionally, FBS extends this privilege to traders from other parts of the world, allowing them to enjoy the benefits of swap-free trading conditions by simply contacting FBS client support for its activation.With the "Best Islamic Forex Account" award, Forex Expo Dubai recognized FBS's solid position as a trusted partner for traders of different background."The 6th edition of Forex Expo 2023 marks a milestone in the world of foreign exchange trading. This grand event offers a luxurious platform for Forex traders, Investors, IBs, Financial Institutions, and Brokers, uniting experts and enthusiasts from every corner of the trading and investment world. It serves as the ideal stage for forging invaluable connections and partnerships,” commented a representative of HQ MENA.For more information about FBS and its services, please visit .

