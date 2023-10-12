Organic Spices Market Opportunity Estimated To Be USD 406.6 Million By 2026 | CAGR 5.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Organic Spices Market

Spices have been enduring higher demand from the household and commercial sector around the world.

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Organic Spices Market by Product Type (Ginger, Turmeric, Clove, Pepper, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Mustard Seeds, and Others), Form (Powder, Granular, Extract, and Raw), and Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026. The organic spices market size was valued at $272.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $406.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

According to the USDA, the organic food segment is the fastest growing segment in the food & beverages industry in terms of value sales. North America is the dominant region in the global organic food & beverages market, owing to rise in number of health-conscious consumers seeking healthy and clean label food products in their day-to-day life. Apart from North America, other key countries around the globe have witnessed a gradual shift in preference for healthy food products, which includes organic food. As per USDA stats, in 2016, more than 180 countries have reported to have untaken organic crop agriculture accounting for nearly 1.2% of the global agricultural land. This has eventually paved a path for organic spices market to generate significant value sales.

Top Key Players:

The key players profiled for organic spices industry in the report include Organic Spices Inc., UK Blending LTD, The Watkins Co., Daarnhouwer & Co, SunOpta Inc, Spice Chain Corporation, Husarich GmbH, Sabater Spices, AKO GmbH, and Pacific Spice Company, Inc

Spices have been enduring higher demand from the household and commercial sector around the world. It has been used as an effective coloring agent, flavoring agent, or even as a preservative in various cuisines. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for various types of spices due to higher rate of spicy food consumption. Chinese food, Thai food, and Indian cuisine are prepared and served using these spices.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

Increase in number of health-conscious consumers, rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of the consumption of organic spices, and preference for spicy food in some countries drive the growth in the market. However, high margin in prices and variations in trade regulations in importing countries would restrain the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

Based on form, the granular segment held the major market share, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share in 2018, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the raw segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on end user, the indirect segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the direct segment is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Some of the key non-profit organizations have been taking necessary steps to boost the production of organic spices. For instances, in 2015, the Indian Spices Board started promoting the cultivation and export of organic spices from India with special emphasis on organic production of spices in North Eastern states. The Spices Board provides 50% subsidy for various programs such as support for vermicompost units, establishment of bio-agent production units, organic seed banks (production of organic planting materials/nurseries), organic value addition/processing unit, and organic farm certification assistance. Furthermore, a 12.5% of cost production subsidy is provided for the organic cultivation of ginger, turmeric, chilies, seed spices, and herbal spices.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive organic spices market analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current organic spices market trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing organic spices market opportunity.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the organic spices market growth.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The organic spices market report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Organic Tea Market -

Electrolyte Mixes Market -

Plant based Diet Market -

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn