Launching innovative chalet booking platform in the UAE, 'Lodging'

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai, October 11 - In a pioneering step, an Emirati-owned company has unveiled "Lodging ," a cutting-edge booking website designed exclusively for farm owners and visitors seeking and hosting the perfect chalet experience in the United Arab Emirates. Starting in October 2023, this visionary platform invites local farm owners to participate with an exceptionally affordable registration fee.Lodging represents the UAE's best-dedicated platform catering to chalet owners and retreat enthusiasts alike. This innovative platform empowers chalet owners to effortlessly and conveniently rent out their properties to individuals in search of exceptional and comfortable getaways. By joining Lodging through a straightforward and complimentary registration process, you can unlock the full potential of your chalet and generate a lucrative secondary income stream.Founder Faisal Salem Saeed Salem Alhosani expressed his vision, stating, "If you own a chalet in our UAE and wonder how to transform your property into a profitable income source and an ideal destination for relaxation seekers in the Gulf region, Lodging is your answer." He further emphasized, "Regardless of the type of chalet you own, you will find the perfect opportunity on Lodging to showcase it to renters. Whether you own a beachside chalet offering breathtaking sea views or a chalet nestled in pristine natural surroundings for ultimate relaxation and tranquillity, you can present it to attract the perfect guests."Visitors and property owners can easily navigate the user-friendly registration process on Lodging and access 24/7 customer support for additional assistance. To cater to diverse preferences, visitors can choose the Arabic language option. They can peruse a diverse range of available chalets, read authentic guest reviews, and explore provided amenities before selecting the chalet that aligns with their needs and budget. With just a few simple clicks, guests can book their stay and prepare for an unforgettable vacation.The primary goal of this pioneering website is to unite all chalets and farms in the UAE, promoting travel, hospitality, and multicultural chalet experiences. As more individuals discover the wealth of expertise within the UAE, their holidays become opportunities to explore and appreciate local chalets and farms, gaining deeper insights into the rich culture of the UAE.For further information on Lodging, please visit us at or contact us via email at .About LodgingLodging is the online booking portal for various lodges available throughout the United Arab Emirates. Our mission is to break the routine of your daily life and help you discover hidden gems within the country.With just a few simple clicks, our esteemed visitors can explore these lodges and farms and choose the best and most suitable for their vacations. Through our platform, we ensure you an easy and seamless payment process without the hassle of moving around. We also provide customer service for all inquiries around the clock.At Lodging, you can only discover authentic and original chalets, ensuring an unforgettable experience. Join us and let us help you plan your next dream trip.

