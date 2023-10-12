United States to provide Israel with the necessary support for response

(MENAFN) In the wake of an attack by Hamas, the United States swiftly initiated the deployment of warships and aircraft to the Middle East, standing ready to provide Israel with the necessary support for its response. A second US carrier strike group, setting sail from Norfolk, Virginia, on a Friday, is among the notable moves, accompanied by the dispatch of numerous aircraft to American military bases in the Middle East. Additionally, special operations forces have been called upon to assist Israel's military in areas such as planning and intelligence.



This strategic build-up underscores the growing concern within the United States that the ongoing deadly clashes between Hamas and Israel may potentially escalate into a far more perilous regional conflict. As of now, the principal objective of these ships and aircraft is to establish a formidable presence aimed at deterring not only Hamas but also other potential actors, such as Hezbollah and Iran, from exploiting the evolving situation for their own gains. It is worth noting that the deployed US forces possess capabilities that extend beyond a mere show of force.



Moreover, as the conflict unfolds, the United States is expediting the shipment of munitions and interceptors to aid Israel in its battle against Hamas. This tangible support signifies a strong commitment by the United States to bolster its allies in the region while maintaining a stance that discourages further destabilization and regional spillover.

