PSD: King Hussein Bridge Closed For Passengers, Cargo

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced on Thursday the closure of the King Hussein Bridge, restricting the movement of travelers and cargo from the other side.This move comes after allowing only 1,250 passengers to depart.The Directorate emphasized that travel operations through the Sheikh Hussein Crossing and the southern crossing remain unaffected by this decision.Furthermore, the PSD urged everyone to adhere to the issued statements regarding travel arrangements and to closely follow media outlets for any updates on the operating hours of bridges and crossings.