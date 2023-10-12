National Football Team To Face Iran Friday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- The highly anticipated match between the Jordan national football team and their Iranian counterparts is scheduled to take place on Friday, at 9:00 PM at Amman Stadium. This thrilling encounter is part of the ongoing Jordan International Tournament.The championship, exclusively hosted at Amman Stadium, features the national teams of Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, and Iran. In tomorrow's earlier match at 6:00 PM, the teams of Qatar and Iraq will face off, followed by the Jordan-Iran matchup.The victorious teams from these matches will advance to the tournament's final, slated for the following Tuesday, where the ultimate champion will be determined. Meanwhile, the squads that come up short will compete for the third-place position.This championship serves as an essential preparation platform for the participating teams ahead of the upcoming qualifying rounds for the World Cup.