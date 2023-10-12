Putin asks for attention on Palestinian suffering

(MENAFN) A day after meeting with Iraqi Premier Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin stated at the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow on Wednesday that the suffering of the Palestinian people must not be ignored.



Muslims throughout the Middle East and beyond view the years-long suffering of the Palestinian people as a heinous injustice that has been "aggravated beyond belief."



According to the president of Russia, a Palestinian state ought to have been established in 1948 alongside the state of Israel but it was never done so. He addressed the audience “The Palestinian problem is in the heart of every person in [the Middle East] and every person practicing Islam.”



His remarks coincided with a continuous uptick in violence near the Gaza Strip. After the militant Hamas group, based in Gaza, launched a tremendous raid on Israel, killing over 1,000 people, the majority of whom were civilians, a new confrontation erupted.



In response, West Jerusalem launched a huge bombing campaign against Gaza, which, based on local health experts, has killed over 800 people.

