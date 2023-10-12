Herbal Tea Market Poised For Robust Growth: New Report Reveals Key Insights For Decision-Makers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Herbal Tea Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The herbal tea market is experiencing a surge in growth, driven by the increasing demand for health-centered products. A comprehensive market research report has been unveiled, offering valuable insights tailored for decision-makers aiming to capitalize on these promising growth opportunities.

The report delves into various facets of the herbal tea market, including key market segments categorized by tea type, distribution channels, and geographical landscape. It elucidates the prevailing trends and drivers that are shaping the current market landscape, while also highlighting the challenges, such as raw material costs and limited consumer awareness, faced by this sector.

One of the report's key highlights is the comprehensive vendor analysis, providing a profound understanding of the competitive landscape, featuring industry leaders like Associated British Foods Plc and Nestle SA, among others. Additionally, emerging trends and challenges that may impact market growth are dissected, equipping companies with effective strategic insights. This in-depth analysis of the herbal tea market is the result of extensive research and sophisticated analysis, rendering it an indispensable tool for executives navigating this complex industry.

According to the report, the herbal tea market is projected to witness substantial growth, with an anticipated increase of USD 885.1 million during the period 2022-2027. This growth is expected to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.94%. The report offers a holistic analysis, encompassing market size and forecasts, current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 prominent vendors.

The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Key drivers include the wide availability of substitutes, rising raw material costs, and limited consumer awareness.

Market Segmentation:



Tea Types: Green, Black, Yellow

Distribution Channels: Offline, Online Geographical Landscape: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa

One of the primary factors fueling market growth in the coming years is the increasing demand for health-beneficial products. Additionally, the expansion of herbal tea blends and frequent product launches are anticipated to drive substantial demand in the market.

The report covers the following key areas:



Herbal tea market sizing

Herbal tea market forecast Herbal tea market industry analysis

The report highlights key market players, including but not limited to:



Associated British Foods Plc

BARRYS TEA

Bigelow Tea

FAVA TEA CO.

Full Leaf Tea Co. LLC

Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd.

Harney and Sons Fine Teas

Lake Missoula Tea Co.

MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG

Mother Parkers Tea and Coffee Inc.

Mysooru Tea Co.

Nestle SA

Organic India

Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

The Boulder Tea Co.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Mark T. Wendell Tea Co.

Vahdam Teas Pvt. Ltd.

Veda Tea Co. Yunnancraft

