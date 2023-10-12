Núcleo De Investigação E Intervenções Terapêuticas Especializadas Becomes A Certified Autism Centertm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Núcleo de Investigação e Intervenções Terapêuticas Especializadas (NIITE) receives autism-specific training to enhance services for the community.

- Myron Pincomb

AZORES , PORTUGAL, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Núcleo de Investigação e Intervenções Terapêuticas Especializadas (NIITE) earns the Certified Autism Center TM (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES ). This achievement is awarded to organizations that have committed to ongoing efforts to better understand and accommodate the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. To earn this designation, staff must complete an autism-specific training and certification process to equip them with the necessary skills, knowledge and resources to understand how to create a welcome environment for all. In completing this program, NIITE has demonstrated its commitment to providing enhanced care and support for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“NIITE considers the IBCCES certification as an essential element for its specialization in intervention with autism and an enhancer in its relationship with inclusive tourism projects,” say says Pilar Mota, Managing Director of NIITE.

NIITE's clinical practice–which specializes in ​​neurodevelopmental disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder–aims to provide all patients with inclusive care. NIITE's therapeutic interventions and research center offers a comprehensive examination, family psychoeducation, adjustment of educational strategies and therapeutic intervention. With facilities equipped with innovative therapeutic resources, such as a sensory garden, sensory integration gym, music therapy room and person-focused service, the clinic prioritizes providing a safe and welcoming space for everyone who uses their services.

“We're thrilled to partner with NIITE and welcome them as a Certified Autism CenterTM. IBCCES certification programs are a vital step in advancing the knowledge and capabilities of organizations that support autistic individuals," says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. "We hope this achievement inspires more education, healthcare and community organizations globally to follow suit and create inclusive spaces that cater to the diverse needs of these individuals."

NIITE has partnered with an Azores tourism organization to co-create the 'All in Blue ' project. This research and development initiative is centered around promoting autism acceptance and making the Azores area more welcoming to families with autistic children. 'All in Blue' is leading the charge in enabling families with autistic and sensory-sensitive children to experience the joys of travel while seamlessly accessing healthcare services through NIITE.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals in order to provide professionals better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

###

About NIITE

Núcleo de Investigação e Intervenções Terapêuticas Especializadas (NIITE) was born in January 2020 and has grown with health professionals specialized in different areas and with certified and differentiated training to ensure the best response to specialized assessments and interventions (in children and young people), scientific research, training actions and events in the field of mental health. Multidisciplinary team of professionals allows NIITE to offer a diversity of clinical responses in functional and early diagnostic assessments, various intervention methodologies, as well as counseling and training for families and other professionals in the network. Visit to learn about the 'All in Blue' project.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram