Dubai-based airlines to decrease daily flights to, from Tel Aviv

(MENAFN) Dubai-based airlines have officially declared their decision to decrease their daily flights to and from Tel Aviv in light of the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine, as confirmed by airline representatives to Khaleej Times on a Wednesday.



Emirates, as an example, is set to reduce its flight services to and from Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) from the current three daily round-trip flights to just one, effective from Friday. The reduction, attributed to operational considerations, will be in effect from October 13 to October 31, 2023, according to the statement released by the flagship Dubai-based carrier.



“We have been closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are in close contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments. The situation is dynamic, and we are carefully reviewing all factors on an ongoing basis,” Emirates also stated.



Passengers impacted by the flight reductions were encouraged by the airline to get in touch with their booking agents to explore alternative flight schedules or to request refunds. The airline also stated that change and cancellation fees would not apply to tickets issued on or before October 11, 2023, for journeys scheduled until November 30, 2023.

MENAFN12102023000045015682ID1107230359