Justin Bieber posts photo of destroyed Gaza asking to pray for Israel

(MENAFN) Singer Justin Bieber posted a picture of Israeli-caused destruction to Gaza, the Palestinian territory, along with a request for his 293 million Instagram followers to "pray for Israel" on Wednesday.



The pop artist, who was born in Canada, posted the picture on the Meta-owned app as a part of a Story. But on Wednesday afternoon, it vanished when a number of people on social media brought attention to the discrepancy. The "pray for Israel" wording was retained in Bieber's substitute Story, but it had a blank background and a broken-heart emoji.



Churchome, the nondenominational Christian organization that Bieber belongs to, seems to be the source of the odd picture and sentiment combo that he uploaded. Since then, they've also removed it from their Instagram account.



The image from the first post depicts the damage caused by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, a Palestinian region that Hamas uses as a base. The extremist group escalated the ongoing conflict to its worst level in decades on Saturday by launching missile and commando raids against Israel.



“To vilianize [sic] all Palestinians or all Israeli people to me seems wrong,” Bieber said in a previous post. “I’m not interested in choosing sides, but I am interested in standing with the families who have been brutally taken from us.”

