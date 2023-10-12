Kid accidentally ingests 5cm-long abaya pin in UAE

(MENAFN) In a harrowing incident, 18-month-old Tamim found himself in a life-threatening situation when he accidentally ingested a 5cm-long abaya pin. This innocent act took a perilous turn as the sharp pin penetrated his delicate anatomy, resulting in a perforated intestine and a punctured liver. Tamim's parents, initially unaware of the severity of the situation, would soon be faced with a distressing 48-hour ordeal, marked by their child's incessant cries of pain. It was only then that they began to suspect the hidden danger, as Tamim's sister recalled that he had been playing with a pin.



Realizing the gravity of the situation, Tamim's parents sought medical assistance at a nearby healthcare facility, where they were promptly advised to consult a pediatric surgeon. The critical situation led them to Thumbay University Hospital, where a crucial step was taken to pinpoint the exact location of the lodged pin through a CT scan.



Dr. Mufique Gajdhar, a pediatric surgeon at Thumbay University Hospital, and his expert team embarked on a delicate and life-saving laparotomy surgery to remove the dangerous foreign object. The abaya pin, measuring 5cm in length, had lodged itself in Tamim's liver, with its sharp tip piercing through the child's intestine. This precarious situation posed an imminent risk of infection spreading to vital organs and causing damage to nearby blood vessels, potentially leading to internal bleeding. In either scenario, the outcome could have been tragically fatal.



In the end, the skilled medical intervention at Thumbay University Hospital played a pivotal role in saving young Tamim's life, underscoring the critical importance of swift action and expertise when faced with pediatric emergencies of this nature.

