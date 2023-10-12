IFRC declares people in Gaza Strip have no means to leave if they want to

(MENAFN) According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the 2.3 million people living in the Gaza Strip have no means to leave even if they desire to do so.



When questioned about how the residents of Gaza, who have been under blockade since 2007, could heed an Israeli request to evacuate the area during a period of intense bombardment, IFRC spokesperson Tommaso Della Longa explained that there are no available exit options.



"As always, we advocate for the protection of people who decide freely to move," Longa declared, pointing out: "The problem at the moment is that the Gaza Strip is sealed."



"So even if people want to move, they cannot move — a reason more to call on parties to protect civilians," he continued.



Regarding the prospect of a mass exodus, he stated that the IFRC "do not want to speculate on possible long-term consequences such as the impact on refugees and migration flows." In this scenario, Gazans would be compelled to leave and face exclusion from returning.



The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that since Tuesday, there have been over 263,000 displaced individuals in Gaza, a 40% increase.

