End User Computing Market Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2035 Themarketpublicist

Widespread Remote Working Culture to Promote Global Market Share of End User Computing

The global end-user computing market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the rising technological advances such as the advent of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data that are playing a major role in managing remote staff. According to a survey conducted in June of 2022, 8 in 10 people are working hybrid or remote, while only 2 in 10 are entirely on-site. And this trend is anticipated to continue shortly. With the increasing transition in working methods and the rising need to make it a seamless process, the adoption of EUC is also exponentially expanding. Moreover, the uptrend of bring your device (BYOD) and other such trends led more organizations to employ end-user computing to provide access to corporate applications and data across multiple device types. As per research, it is also estimated that companies that switch to BYOD smartphones can save up to around USD 341 per employee, which is why this culture is further expected to uptrend.

Some of the major growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global end-user computing market are:

Growth Drivers:



Increasing Consumerization of Information Technology (IT) Growing Workforce Mobility

Challenges:

The growing concern for risks associated with data security with end-user computing, and the lack of audit trails are some of the major factors anticipated to hamper the global market size of end-user computing. The rising risk of security as unsecured files may be easily traded among users is responsible for hindering the market demand.

By deployment model, the global end-user computing market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is to garner the highest revenue by the end of 2035 by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Expanding collaboration between giant cloud service providers as well as the rise in the adoption of cloud services by several enterprises across the globe is expected to boost the segment growth. Infosys Limited, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced that it will expand its collaboration with Microsoft Corporation, to accelerate enterprise cloud transformation journeys globally. As per Infosys Cloud Radar, through effective cloud adoption, each year enterprises can add up to USD 414 billion in net new profits.

By region, the North American end-user computing market is to generate the highest revenue by the end of 2035. This growth is anticipated by increasing transitions among organizations from a design-build-support model to an as-a-service model together with the growing adoption of BYOD culture which generated the need to access the data anywhere, anytime, on enterprise's premises or in the public cloud. According to the data, more than 82% of the organizations in the United States have some kind of a BYOD program.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global end-user computing market which includes company profiling of VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., IGEL Technology Gmbh, Genpact, Fujitsu, Ltd., Infosys Limited, Amazon Web Services Inc., Data Integrity Inc., Patriot Technologies Inc., Dell Inc., Nutanix,

