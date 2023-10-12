The End Of The Old Currency System, The Dawn Of A New Era With Digital Gold

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) From ancient times to the present, the sovereign ruler-gold.

The recent surge in gold prices has once again attracted widespread attention. As the saying goes,“Currency is not naturally gold, but gold is naturally currency.” This statement indirectly confirms that the core of gold's value preservation lies in its ability to counter the risks posed by fiat currency, especially the risk of depreciation. It can be said that its scarcity, constant value, indestructibility, physical portability, and ease of decomposition in the face of different objective environments contribute to gold's sovereign status (I'll add a side note here: we can also see these attributes in Bitcoin). Compared to other precious metals, the reason for gold's secure position is largely attributed to two words-consensus.







The New King and the Old Emperor in Different Worlds

Gold and Bitcoin stand on equal footing in different worlds, thanks to consensus. From the current perspective, Bitcoin's consensus is beginning to challenge gold. When it comes to the widespread adoption of Bitcoin, two rules seem to never be wrong. First, everyone feels they bought too late, and second, everyone wishes they had bought more. While there are exceptions to every rule, Bitcoin consistently distorts people's psychological perceptions. People find the total supply of 21 million to be an incredibly small number. Moreover, as more individuals realize that Bitcoin's fixed supply is reliably guaranteed, and various currency networks converge onto a single medium, the significance of 21 million becomes even smaller. The credibility of Bitcoin's monetary properties continues to strengthen, coupled with the convergence of currencies, driving greater demand for Bitcoin. This demand, in turn, intensifies the scarcity of Bitcoin's fixed supply.

What will such fertile ground yield? Narratives about forks abound, much like many public chains aspiring to challenge Ethereum's status, often in vain. Why is that? A significant reason is the failure to identify one's own positioning and integrate with the existing objective environment. Forks should not aim to replace Bitcoin, and public chains should not try to dominate Ethereum. The key is to seek common ground while respecting differences. In other words, a new ecosystem that can derive from Bitcoin as an anchor is on the right path.







New King GPMM, Gold as the Foundation

GPMM, the gold-backed digital currency, is issued based on the 9999 purity gold produced by Paxos's gold mine as its underlying asset. For every GPMM issued, the project will deposit an equivalent value of gold into the treasury as a benchmark to anchor and ensure the fundamental value of each gold-backed digital currency. GPMM adopts the form of online virtual mining machines to mine coins, aligning with real gold. Utilizing the blockchain trust mechanism, GPMM addresses existing issues such as credit, security, payments, and circulation. Leveraging the decentralized, secure, and transparent characteristics of blockchain, it seamlessly integrates real and virtual mining fields, anchoring the value of gold to digital currency. GPMM is a truly meaningful digital currency, capable of resisting currency devaluation caused by inflation, ensuring the preservation and appreciation of funds.







GPMM Set to Launch Soon

According to reliable sources, GPMM is gearing up to launch algorithmic mining, blockchain NFT games, and related trading platforms such as lending. The GPMM team boasts members with over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, enabling precise analysis of digital asset trends and future visions. This expertise positions the project with the ability to appreciate and preserve value. Let's look forward to their performance post-launch!





