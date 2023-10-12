Emulsifier Enhancers Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 83.46 Million By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to a new study by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global emulsifier enhancers market is estimated to reach US$ 83.46 million by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The food business relies on emulsifiers to improve product quality, and their use helps stabilize food compositions and improve food texture, appearance, stability, and flavor. As the market for processed and convenience foods expands, so does the demand for emulsifiers, which has emerged as a dominant factor in this business.

Another factor driving the growth of the emulsifier enhancers market is increased awareness of the benefits of emulsification in food items. As a result, demand for natural emulsifiers with many health benefits has grown significantly. Emulsifiers are compounds added to foods to facilitate the mixing and stabilization of two or more immiscible phases, leading to improved food stability, a longer shelf life, and enhanced flavor, color, and texture. Therefore, they play a critical role in the food industry.

Growth Drives:

: With the busy lifestyles of consumers worldwide, the demand for processed and convenience foods has been steadily increasing. Emulsifier enhancers are essential in such food products to maintain stability, texture, and shelf life.: As consumers become more health-conscious, there's a growing demand for clean label products with natural ingredients. Manufacturers are reformulating their products with emulsifier enhancers derived from natural sources, such as plant-based sources, to meet this demand.: Emulsifier enhancers are used to create desirable textures and mouthfeel in a wide range of products, including bakery goods, dressings, and dairy alternatives. These qualities are highly sought after by consumers, contributing to market growth.: The growing market for gluten-free and vegan products relies on emulsifier enhancers to mimic the texture and mouthfeel of traditional dairy and baked goods. This trend has boosted the demand for emulsifier enhancers derived from plant-based sources.: Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and seeking products with reduced fat, sugar, and calories. Emulsifier enhancers can help achieve these nutritional goals by replacing some of the fat content in products like dressings and spreads.: Emulsifier enhancers play a crucial role in extending the shelf life of various food products by preventing ingredient separation and spoilage, thus reducing food waste.: Emulsifier enhancers can replace or reduce the need for certain artificial additives in food products, aligning with the clean label movement and consumer preferences for fewer synthetic ingredients.: The expansion of food processing industries in emerging markets, along with the globalization of food supply chains, has increased the demand for emulsifier enhancers in various regions.: Ongoing research and development efforts have led to the creation of more effective and versatile emulsifier enhancers, providing manufacturers with improved solutions for their products.: Emulsifier enhancers also contribute to food safety by preventing microbial growth and maintaining product quality during storage and transportation.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global emulsifier enhancers market is valued at US$ 43.22 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for emulsifier enhancers is projected to rise at a 6.8% CAGR through 2033.

By the end of 2033, the global market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 83.46 million. The market in France is predicted to expand at 7.7% CAGR, reaching US$ 8.68 million by the end of 2033.

“ R ising demand for packaged and processed foods contributing to increased sales of emulsifier enhancers as they play an important role in improving the texture, stability, and shelf life of food products ,” says a Fact analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Avril Group

Bavaria Group

Cargill, Inc.

Corbion

FBC Industries Inc.

Fiberstar Inc.

Newpark Resources Inc.

Nelson-Jameson Inc. ICL Food Specialties

Market Competition

Producers of emulsifier enhancers are focusing on solutions to fulfill the changing demands of the food sector. A recently introduced emulsifier offers multiple functionalities, simplifying manufacturing processes and reducing costs by combining emulsification, stabilization, and texturization capabilities into a single product.

Kerry Group launched Durafibre, a new line of emulsifiers, in March 2021. These emulsifiers offer a range of benefits to food processors, including enhanced dough management and baked volume.

Country-wise Insights

The U.S. emulsifier enhancers market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% and reach US$ 14.77 million by the end of 2033.

Food emulsifier demand is driven by the consumption of processed foods.

According to the USDA, processed foods account for more than 60% of all calories consumed in the United States.

Emulsifiers help stabilize, maintain the texture, and preserve processed foods. Food emulsifiers are in great demand as a result of the organic food movement. Consumers that are concerned about their health choose to eat natural and organic foods. Natural food emulsifiers, such soy lecithin, are preferred over chemical emulsifiers because they are safer. The consumption of both natural and organic products, as well as processed ones, is what motivates this expectation.

The cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries use food emulsifiers as stabilizing agents and drug transporters, which also supports the expansion of the emulsifier enhancers industry. Emulsifiers increase consistency, shelf life, and texture. Phase separation is avoided by emulsifiers in mayonnaise, salad dressings, ice cream, and baked goods.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global emulsifier enhancers market, presenting historical demand data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (lecithin mono, di-glycerides & derivatives, sorbitan esters, stearoyl lactylates) and application (dairy products [drinkables, ice cream, yogurt], confectionery [chocolates, candies, aerated confections], bakery products [cakes, pastries, bread, biscuits], oils & fats [spreads]), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

