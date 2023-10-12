Fast-Track To Getting Pregnant: Twoplus Fertility Launches Home-Based Fertility Solutions In Malaysia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

twoplus Fertility launches in Malaysia with home-based fertility solutions

MALAYSIA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the face of declining fertility rates, twoplus Fertility launches in Malaysia to revolutionize the journey to parenthood with groundbreaking home fertility solutions that don't require medical assistance. Recent data reveals that Malaysia's total fertility rates have plummeted to a historic low of 1.7 in 2021 . The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) also highlighted that individuals aged 30-39 years were the primary group that conceived in Q2 of 2022 and 2023.Trying to conceive (TTC) at a later reproductive age often means an increased likelihood of fertility challenges such as low egg reserve, low sperm count, and unexplained infertility. These health issues inevitably lengthen the conception duration and lower the chances of pregnancy success.The current conception landscape in Malaysia underscores the pressing need for innovative solutions to support modern TTC couples on their parenthood journey. twoplus Fertility steps in as a pioneer, addressing this challenge head-on. The Singapore-based brand was co-founded by Mr. Prusothman Sina Raja, a native Malaysian, and Dr. Benjamin Tee, Vice Dean of Research at National University of Singapore (NUS).twoplus Fertility provides cutting-edge fertility solutions that are not only affordable and easy to use, but also allow couples to work toward pregnancy success in the comfort and privacy of their homes.“We found a huge gap in the fertility landscape as we were finding a solution for ourselves that is easy to use and convenient,” shared Dr. Tee.“Most of the products are focused on fertility tracking and insurance plans or incremental product improvements. None have focused on providing new, groundbreaking solutions to improve sperm transport to the egg.”According to the twoplus Fertility's product engineering team, the twoplus Sperm Guide had gone through 100+ rounds of iterations and rigorous testing before it was patented. Dr. Tee added that,“Our mission is to help 1 million couples trying to conceive, conceive over the next 10 years with home fertility solutions.”Individuals who are trying to conceive without the stress of scheduled sex can use the Applicator Extra, an at-home insemination kit. It includes a sperm syringe for self-insemination without medical help. Its one-of-a-kind Soft Tip enhances comfort during vaginal insertion and reduces immediate semen leakage. Testimonials from twoplus' customers showed that the Applicator Extra“have a comfortable fit and design” that helped them“get every drop of the semen out of the syringe” in a way that standard plastic syringes provided by sperm banks were not able to.Couples who prefer intimacy during the act can try the Sperm Guide, a novel fertility solution that reduces semen backflow post-intercourse. Both products can complement in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to help couples do more in between their treatment cycles. A couple in their mid- to late-30s got pregnant with the Applicator Extra after failing IVF and IUI four times. They credited their pregnancy success to the needleless syringe's ease of use and its ability to deposit semen deep in the vagina near the cervical opening.To help TTC couples take charge of their fertility health holistically, twoplus has developed Meals for Fertility. It is a pre-pregnancy meal plan delivery service designed by Australia's leading Fertility Dietitian Catherine Chong (APD Certified Fertility & Prenatal Dietitian), and a Singapore-based head chef certified in Precision Nutrition (best-in-class nutrition coaching globally).twoplus Fertility is committed to keeping up with the evolving aspirations of modern Malaysians on their conception journeys. By offering cutting-edge fertility solutions, expert guidance, and unwavering support, twoplus Fertility empowers individuals and couples, making their dreams of parenthood a reality.Discover more about twoplus Fertility here .About twoplus Fertility:twoplus Fertility is a leading provider of fertility solutions backed by expertise and innovation. The company is committed to making fertility care accessible and affordable, with a vision of empowering 1 million couples trying to conceive, conceive - over the next 10 years.###Note: Statistics and data mentioned in this press release are based on publicly available information in Malaysia.For media inquiries, product samples, or interview requests, please contact:

Felicia Ler

twoplus Fertility

email us here