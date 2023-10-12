Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Unveils 'WTF Fund' For Aspiring Entrepreneurs Under 22. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Good news for young entrepreneurs! Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath on Wednesday unveiled the“WTF Fund” initiative which presents an opportunity for aspiring business persons in various sectors including beauty, fashion, and home brands. He shared the information on his official LinkedIn profile.\"Introducing the #WTFFund! Young entrepreneurs under 22 years of age can now grab the opportunity to secure funding and receive mentorship in the home, fashion, beauty, or lifestyle sectors from Ananth Narayanan, Raj Shamani, Kishore, and myself,\" Kamath wrote on the social media platform this initiative, the entrepreneurs will receive mentorship from Ananth Narayanan (founder of Mensa Brands), Raj Shamani (content creator), Kamath, and Kishore Biyani (Future Group founder).

Kamath announced the decision to introduce the WTF Fund during the latest episode of his podcast“WTF is with Nikhil Kamath”.

While talking to Shamani, Narayanan, and Biyani in episode 11 titled 'WTF Goes into Building a Fashion, Beauty, or Home Brand', the Zerodha founder said,“We normally do charity with every episode. We thought we'll do it differently as an experiment this time. We will pick entrepreneurs (under the age of 22) in either fashion, cosmetics or any of the industries we discussed who would otherwise not have got funding and we will fund them by virtue of this podcast.”The four had a discussion on the fund size that has been fixed at ₹80 lakh in total with each investing ₹20 lakh.

“We will put out an application, have some preset filters, and we'll bring it down to say 10-15 companies. We can then do a Zoom call between the four of us and pick. We can also ask them to incorporate all they learned in this episode,” Kamath said in the podcast.

He said that the idea to introduce the WTF Fund for young entrepreneurs was inspired by the story of Zepto founders - Aadit Palecha and Kaivalya Vohra - who participated in the last episode of the podcast.

Kamath specifically mentioned the age of 22 years because they find it difficult to raise funding for their businesses, he added.

