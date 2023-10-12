Petrol, Diesel Prices On October 12: Check Fuel Rate In Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A slight decline was seen in the price of crude oil in the international market today. Around 6 am on Thursday, WTI crude was being sold at $ 83.15 per barrel. At the same time, Brent crude has also come down to $ 85.57 per barrel

With a few small adjustments, Indian oil firms maintained the pricing of petrol and diesel in all major cities on Thursday, October 12. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 96.72

Diesel price: Rs 89.62

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 106.31

Diesel price: Rs 94.27

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.63

Diesel price: Rs 94.46

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 106.03

Diesel price: Rs 92.76

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 101.94

Diesel price: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol price: Rs 96.79

Diesel price: Rs 89.96

Gurugram

Petrol price: Rs 96.84

Diesel price: Rs 89.72