Karuvannur Bank Scam: Case Filed Against Actor-Politician Suresh Gopi, 500 BJP Workers For Padayatra

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: A case was registered against Malayalam actor and politician Suresh Gopi and 500 BJP workers for marching against the Karuvannur fraud case. The Thrissur police have explained the reason for filing a case against actor Suresh Gopik and K Surendranan for marching from Karuvannur to Thrissur.



The Thrissur police claimed that a case was filed against Suresh Gopi and BJP state president K Surendran for creating traffic obstructions for the public during Padayatra in Thrissur. The police have registered a case against about 500 people including Suresh Gopi, BJP state president K Surendran, Shobha Surendran, B Gopalakrishnan, KK Anish Kumar, Hari KR.

The march was conducted on October 2, demanding the return of money to the victims of the Karuvannur bank case. The march was flagged off by K. Surendran.. The concluding session of the march was inaugurated by MT Ramesh.

