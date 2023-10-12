Rajinikanth FEVER: Superstar All Set For 'Thalaivar 170'; Currently In Tirunelveli

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fans of Superstar Rajinikanth were ecstatic as he landed on the sets of his forthcoming film 'Thalaivar 170'. The actor is now in Tirunelveli for the film's next leg of production. Rajinikanth was greeted warmly by his fans as he landed in Tirunelveli to film 'Thalaivar 170'. After finishing the first session, the 'Jailer actor' landed in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, on October 10 for the next leg of the film.

In the video provided by film critic Ramesh Bala, Rajinikanth greets his adoring fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. They also clapped for Thalaivar.

About

'Thalaivar 170':

TJ Gnanavel's 'Thalaivar 170' has Rajinikanth in the pivotal role. Key parts will be played by Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Rakshan and GM Sundar are among the supporting characters.

Lyca Productions' 'Thalaivar 170' has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by SR Kathir, and editing by Philomin Raj.