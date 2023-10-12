Bihar Train Accident: Investigators Point To Maintenance Issues As Possible Cause

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tragedy struck as the Delhi-Kamakhya Northeast Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district, resulting in at least four passengers losing their lives and 30 others sustaining injuries. The incident has led to the diversion of 92 trains and the cancellation of eight, while the damaged infrastructure at the accident site has further disrupted train services.

Poor track maintenance or a fault in the track changing point is suspected to be the cause of the derailment. The area has not been associated with any unlawful activities, according to officials.

Over 20 trains diverted after North East Express derails in Bihar

This derailment follows a recent rail disaster that occurred in Odisha, where faulty connections in the automated signaling system resulted in the deaths of 288 people and injuries to over 1,000. The incident had been the deadliest rail accident in India in two decades.

Among those killed in the Bihar accident were identified as Usha Bhandari (33), Akriti Bhandari (8), and Abu Jayand (27), with the identity of the fourth victim yet to be established. Most of the injured passengers are receiving treatment at Buxar, Ara, and Patna hospitals.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has promised to investigate the "root cause of derailment" and is expected to visit the accident site. An expert committee is already looking into the technical aspects of the incident. Three coaches bore the brunt of the damage, and compensation has been provided to the families of the deceased, with support also extended to the injured passengers.

