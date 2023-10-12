Whatsapp To Introduce New Feature, Will Allow Users To Create Group Chat Events

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The well-known instant messaging service WhatsApp is allegedly developing a new function that will enable users to organise group chats. Users of WhatsApp will be able to choose when they wish to be informed in the discussion and create events with particular names thanks to this functionality.

"We found that WhatsApp is working on a new conversation events feature thanks to the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.12 update, which is accessible on the Google Play Store,” WABetaInfo, a website that analyses WhatsApp, stated.

According to the reports, a new action under the chat share menu would contain an events shortcut in a future app version. Users may use this functionality to create events with particular names and pick when they want to be notified in the chat.

This is particularly handy for organising and managing various tasks inside group discussions, as well as just remaining organised with personal reminders. According to the report, these messaging events would be end-to-end encrypted, which means that only the persons involved in the discussion will be able to examine them.

Furthermore, it seems that at the time, this functionality is only available in community group chats. According to the report, once an event is created, it will be immediately added to the discussion. To view and accept the new group invite event, users must update to the most recent version of WhatsApp.

According to the article, users will be able to conveniently organise and organise events right within their discussions thanks to this functionality.

Within a group chat, an event may be created with all the necessary information, including the name, date, time, and place. The ability to create events for group chats is currently in development and will be included in a later app release.

In related news, WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature to find, follow Channels to everyone and share broadcast updates with their followers.