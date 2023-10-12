'Sam Bahadur' Poster OUT: Witness Vicky Kaushal In A Never-Seen-Before Rugged Avatar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The wait is finally over!! Vicky Kaushal shared the poster of his much-anticipated film 'Sam Bahadur'. The film

will hit the theaters shortly and the teaser will be released tomorrow by the creators ahead of the event. To build excitement for the film, Vicky took to Instagram and shared an intriguing glimpse from the film. It is also said that the teaser will be screened in the India Vs Pakistan World Cup match on October 14, 2023.



The poster

About Sam Bahadur

'Sam Bahadur' is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His service career spanned four decades and five wars and he was the first general in the Indian Army to be appointed to the rank of Field Marshal. His military success in the 1971 Indo-Pak war resulted in the establishment of Bangladesh. Vicky Kaushal will play a renowned role in the film.

Along with Vicky, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh (as Indra Gandhi), Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick (as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein (as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub (as Captain Attiqur Rahman), and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela (as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh). The film's release date is yet to be revealed.

