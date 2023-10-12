ODI World Cup 2023: Took A Leaf Out Of 'Universe Boss' Gayle's Book, Says Rohit Sharma After Sixes Record

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team's captain, recently broke Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes in international cricket. Following this achievement, Rohit acknowledged that he drew inspiration from the renowned 'Universe Boss' in his cricketing journey.

During his record-breaking innings of 131 from 81 balls against Afghanistan in their ODI World Cup 2023 clash at the Ferozshah Kotla, New Delhi, on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma struck five sixes, taking his tally to 556 maximums across all three formats of the game, three more than the West Indian left-hander, Chris Gayle.

Remarkably, Rohit reached this milestone in 453 matches, precisely 30 games fewer than Gayle. In a video shared by the BCCI, Rohit expressed his admiration for Chris Gayle, stating, "Universe Boss is Universe Boss. I have taken a leaf out of his book. Over the years, we have seen him, such a six-hitting machine he is wherever he plays. We wear the same jersey (No. 45). I am sure he is happy about it because jersey No. 45 has done it (breaking his record)."

Rohit also shared insights into his journey as a six-hitter, emphasizing the hard work that has gone into developing this aspect of his game over the years. He reflected on how, when he began playing cricket, he never envisioned hitting so many sixes. He remains unsatisfied and determined to continue improving. Rohit explained, "I am the sort of person who is not satisfied (with what he has been doing), and I want to continue what I am doing. My focus is on that. Yeah, it is a small happy moment for me."

The Indian captain commended his bowlers for their performance, particularly in limiting Afghanistan to a below-par total on a pitch that favored batsmen. Rohit acknowledged the challenges and importance of adapting to different conditions and opposition.

He stressed the significance of focusing on the immediate task at hand rather than prematurely contemplating the knockout stages in the World Cup's unique format. Rohit commented, "It is a very different format that we play now, the World Cup -- 9 league games and then the semifinals and final. For us what was important was to look at every game that came our way and not to look too far ahead."