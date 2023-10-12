Supreme Court Grants NCP Leader Nawab Malik 3-Month Extension On Health Grounds

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 12) granted an extension of three months interim bail to former Maharashtra minister and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Nawab Malik citing his health condition. The initial interim bail was sanctioned on August 11, primarily due to his medical requirements.

This extension, reaffirming the primary concern for Malik's health, is not based on the merits of the case. A panel of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi issued this decision, clarifying that their intent is to address Malik's medical condition. It is reportedly said that the justices' order emphasizes that the bail is granted purely for medical reasons, without delving into the legal merits of the case.

Nawab Malik is currently receiving medical treatment for kidney disease and other health issues, and the interim bail extension will allow him to continue his treatment without incarceration. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Malik on suspicion of acquiring certain properties at prices below market value.

The case against Malik initiated when a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court accepted the chargesheet in May 2022. In response, Malik filed a petition for regular bail. However, after his bail application was rejected by a Mumbai special court on November 30, 2022, he sought relief through the High Court.

The Supreme Court's decision underscores the significance of addressing Malik's medical needs and maintaining his access to healthcare during the legal proceedings.

