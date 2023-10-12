Major IT Raids In Bengaluru Target Businessmen And Jewellery Shop Owners

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A significant IT attack occurred early morning in Bengaluru, with raids taking place at 15 locations within the city, targeting businessmen and jewellery shops. The locations included Mullur, RMV Extension, BEL Circle, Malleswaram, and Dollars Colony near Sarjapur.

Tax evaders' homes, offices, and places, such as Mattikere and Darluss Colony, were subjected to these early morning raids.

IT raids in Bengaluru since early morning, tax sleuths at 15 locations

It has now come to light that a connection exists between the IT attack in Bangalore and the upcoming Rajasthan elections. The individual at the centre of this investigation, a Rajasthan native, is reportedly involved in various industries, including the gold trade in Bangalore. This attack is believed to be related to the alleged transfer of hawala funds to Rajasthan, with information for the raid coming from the Election Commission.

These raids were prompted by documents discovered during a previous IT attack on gold traders who had been evading taxes. The operation extended to Sarjapur Road, Malleshwar, and Sadashiva Nagar.

Among those under scrutiny, Coffee Board Director Chandrasekhar's residence was searched, with six IT officials conducting the search.