Earth to Mars: 8 planets, length of Day in each counted in hours

Earth to Mars are 8 planets, and the length of Day in each counted in hours varies widely, from just 1,408 hours on Mercury to 24 hours on Earth, with intriguing differences that shape our solar system

Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun and has a very long day, lasting approximately 1,408 hours. It's a rocky, airless world with extreme temperature variations

Venus has a day that's longer than its year, lasting approximately 5,832 hours. It's known for its thick, toxic atmosphere and intense greenhouse effect

Earth, our home planet, has a 24-hour day, which is why we have a day and night cycle. It's the only planet known to support life and has a diverse range of ecosystems

Mars has a day that's very close to Earth's, lasting approximately 24.6 hours. It's often referred to as the "Red Planet" due to its reddish appearance

Jupiter is a gas giant with a very rapid day, lasting approximately 9.9 hours. It's the largest planet in our solar system, has a dynamic atmosphere with the Great Red Spot

Saturn, another gas giant, has a day lasting approximately 10.7 hours. It's famous for its stunning ring system, which consists of numerous icy particles

Uranus has a day lasting approximately 17.2 hours and rotates on its side, making it unique among the planets. It's an ice giant with a bluish appearance

Neptune, the outermost major planet, has a day lasting approximately 16.1 hours. It's also an ice giant and is known for its deep blue color and dynamic weather patterns

Pluto has a much longer day, lasting approximately 153.3 hours (about 6.4 Earth days)