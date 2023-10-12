Alia Bhatt Gives Shoutout For Ranbir Kapoor's New Song 'Hua Main', Says 'Playing On Loop'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Animal' along with Rashmika Mandanna. Yesterday, the makers of the film released the film's new song 'Hua Main' and the song is going viral on social media. While the song is on everyone's lips, actress Alia Bhatt could not stop from praising the song.

She took to her Instagram stories to share the poster and wrote, "Playing on loop."

Alia Bhatt's Instagram story







About 'Hua Main'





The video for the song 'Hua Main' begins with Rashmika's relatives confronting her and Ranbir. The couple is sitting in front of her Telugu-speaking family, who are yelling at them because of their connection. Ranbir and Rashmika, agitated by the conflict, lean in to kiss in front of their family.

The song then depicts the couple fleeing their home and boarding a private jet. Rashmika and Ranbir are seen kissing on board. They are then seen driving over the snowy mountains to a temple where they marry. The sultry music video promises a love story that everyone will be talking about.



The song

About 'Animal'

Along with Ranbir and Rashmika, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. According to the trailer, Ranbir's character's devotion leads him down the path of becoming a criminal, finally meeting his rival Bobby Deol. In the film, Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir's father, and Rashmika Mandanna plays his love interest.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directs the film, which is his second Bollywood film following Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh'. The highly anticipated film is set to hit theaters on December 01, 2023. The film was supposed to be released in August of this year. However, the picture was delayed due to unfinished post-production work.