Israel-Palestine War: 7 Jew Characters In Popular Literature


10/12/2023 4:00:17 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Shylock of 'Merchant of Venice' to 'Uriah Heep' of Charles Dicken's biographical novel David Copperfield, popular literature had a negative portrayal of Jews specially in Medieval and Early modern literature. They were depicted as usurers, money-lenders or conspirators which reinforced harmful stereotypes and prejudices against them. Here's listing 7 such popular characters



Shylock is the vindictive moneylender whose hatred for Antonio makes him put a pound of the latter's flesh as colateral in a loan



Barabas is the quintessential Machiavellian villain known for his scheming ambition and having infinite riches in a little room



The titular character in George Eliot's novel is a young man who discovers his Jewish heritage and becomes involved in the Zionist movement



Uriah Heep is a slimy and deceitful character who is sometimes seen as embodying negative traits associated with Jews



Isaac of York is depicted as a moneylender but is also a kind-hearted and sympathetic figure

Fagin in Charles Dickens Oliver Twist


Is a complex character and a fence who leads a gang of child thieves. He is often seen as an embodiment of anti-Semitic stereotypes of the time

