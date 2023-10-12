Israel-Palestine War: 7 Jew Characters In Popular Literature

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Shylock of 'Merchant of Venice' to 'Uriah Heep' of Charles Dicken's biographical novel David Copperfield, popular literature had a negative portrayal of Jews specially in Medieval and Early modern literature. They were depicted as usurers, money-lenders or conspirators which reinforced harmful stereotypes and prejudices against them. Here's listing 7 such popular characters
Shylock is the vindictive moneylender whose hatred for Antonio makes him put a pound of the latter's flesh as colateral in a loan
Barabas is the quintessential Machiavellian villain known for his scheming ambition and having infinite riches in a little room
The titular character in George Eliot's novel is a young man who discovers his Jewish heritage and becomes involved in the Zionist movement
Uriah Heep is a slimy and deceitful character who is sometimes seen as embodying negative traits associated with Jews
Isaac of York is depicted as a moneylender but is also a kind-hearted and sympathetic figure
Is a complex character and a fence who leads a gang of child thieves. He is often seen as an embodiment of anti-Semitic stereotypes of the time
