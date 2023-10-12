Qatar To Host Beach Handball Global Tour Finals In November

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2023 IHF Beach Handball Global Tour Finals will take place in Doha, Qatar from November 3 to 4.

The men's and women's winners in Doha will be crowned the 2023 IHF Beach Handball Global Tour champions. The event in the Asian nation is the fourth stage of the 2023 tour, following stage 1 in South America (Maricá, Brazil), stage 2 in Africa (Hammamet, Tunisia) and stage 3 in Europe (Płock, Poland).

Winners from each of the men's and women's three previous stages automatically qualified for the event in Doha.

The IHF Beach Handball Global Tour was launched last year at the 2022 IHF Men's and Women's Beach Handball World Championships in Greece.

It debuted in Gdansk, Poland, in July 2022, with Croatia winning the men's tournament and Spain taking the top spot in the women's tournament.

The 2023 tour has visited Brazil, Tunisia and Poland and will end in Qatar with a finals event in November.