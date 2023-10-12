Al Sulaiti Wins Spanish Superbike Cup Round 5

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's Saeed Al Sulaiti won the 5th round of the Copa De Espania (Spanish Superbike Cup) at the Cartagena Circuit after having topped the qualification.

More than 55 riders in three categories were in action.

Al Sulaiti won the 12-lap (42.072 km) race clocking 20:01. He was 13.026 seconds ahead of his closest competitor Ruiz Balbino, who finished in 20:14.780, while Escudero Navarro was third (20:15.354).

Three championships are held simultaneously at the Cartagena Circuit in addition to the Spanish Superbike Cup, the Spanish Speed ​​Cup and the Spanish Classic Speed ​​Cup.

Al Sulaiti had previously won the Spanish CIV Motorcycle Championship, after topping the overall standings claiming the title in the sixth and final round at the famous Jerez circuit amid the participation of elite stars from Spain and Europe.