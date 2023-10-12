Al Duhail, Coach Crespo Part Ways By Mutual Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hernan Crespo has left his position as Al Duhail head coach by mutual agreement, the Qatar Stars League side said yesterday. The announcement comes after an underwhelming start to the current season.

Former Argentine striker Crespo led Duhail to treble of domestic titles – the League, Qatar Cup and Ooredoo Cup last season. But his team have come unstuck this season as they are currently in fourth position in the Expo Stars League, three points behind leaders Al Sadd.

They have also had a poor start to the AFC Champions League, where they are grouped with heavyweights Al Nassr and Persepolis.

“Al Duhail Sports Club Management reached an agreement with the head coach Hernan Crespo to end his contract on mutual grounds, following the deterioration in the team results recently and reducing the team chances to qualify for the next round of the AFC Champions League after losing to the Iranian side Persepolis at home,” Al Duhail said in a statement last night.

Crespo joined Duhail in May last year, replacing Luis Castro who left the club to coach Brazilian outfit Botafogo. After hanging up his boots, Crespo coached the youth team of his former Italian club Parma before taking over the reins at Italian Serie B outfit Modena.

He moved to Argentina in 2018 where he coached Banfiled and then Defensa y Justicia who he helped win the 2020 Copa Sudamericana before leading Brazilian giants Sao Paulo to the 2021 Paulista.