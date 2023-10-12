IFS to Showcase its Latest Enterprise Service Management Product Release at GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 12, 2023: IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, is set to demonstrate the latest IFS assyst 11.7 version at GITEX Global 2023. Having analysed market trends and noted continuous feedback from customers, the new release has several innovations and enhancements that will help customers with their Enterprise Service Management needs powered by artificial intelligence, automation and analytics.



IFS assyst solutions are designed to help organizations effectively manage their IT services and support operations. It offers a range of tools and capabilities to streamline IT service delivery, improve incident and problem management, boost customer satisfaction, and optimize IT processes. The solution is designed to help organizations align their IT services with business objectives and deliver high-quality support to end-users and customers.



Speaking on the company’s participation at GITEX Global 2023, Martin Schirmer, President at IFS assyst said, “Being the largest tech event in the world, GITEX Global provides an excellent platform for IFS assyst to showcase our innovative solutions to a global audience. We look forward to demonstrating how our Enterprise Service Management solution is seeing great demand as organizations look to modernize the employee experience. The event allows us to share insights on how we are helping enterprises achieve customer excellence by promoting synergy in the workplace and elevating the service experience.”



IFS assyst is instrumental in helping technology departments that require greater delivery with fewer resources, including adapting to changing demands without requiring significant increase in resources. The solution enables organizations to automate repetitive tasks and workflows, allowing valuable resources to be redirected to strategic initiatives through automation, self-service and efficient workflows. This aligns well with many assyst customers’ goals, including those of a government agency Ministry of Media, based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as they sought to modernize and enhance their service delivery while streamlining operations. Delve into the details of this success story here.



Furthermore, IFS assyst aids customers like Saudi Post, in creating a world-class engagement and delivery model that prioritises exceptional customer service. Comprehensive need assessments with customers help identify challenges as well as opportunities for improvement. Using the insights gathered, IFS assyst helps customers develop robust business cases that outline the benefits of unified service management, tailored to the customer's specific context and goals. These includes self-service and automation increasing productivity, reduced incoming phone calls, and IT team and end-users empowered to focus on more strategic tasks, all of which Saudi Post benefited from following assyst’s implementation. The full case study can be explored here.



This year the team will provide more insights about the solution and industry trends directly with the attendees, building the rapport with potential customers. On day 3 of the event, October 18, IFS assyst’s Vice President Sales MEA/APJ, Allam Al Beainy will deliver a presentation on the critical role that ESM plays in enhancing customer satisfaction. The presentation will take place at midday in Hall 13, Tech Talk 13.







