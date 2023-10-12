UN: more than 338,000 Palestinians evacuate from Gaza

(MENAFN) The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Thursday that the number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza has surged to over 338,000 due to escalated conflict.



Hamada Al-Bayari, an OCHA official in Gaza, called for a humanitarian ceasefire to allow relief workers to assess the situation in Gaza.



This announcement from OCHA came shortly after the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated that more than 220,000 Palestinians have sought refuge in 88 of its schools throughout the Gaza Strip.



In a previous statement, UNRWA indicated that half a million people had been deprived of essential food assistance as the agency was compelled to shut down all 14 of its food distribution centers.



Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes continued their intense airstrikes in various parts of the Gaza Strip.



The Middle East has witnessed a significant escalation in tensions as Israeli forces launched a sustained and vigorous military campaign against the Gaza Strip in response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas within Israeli territories.

